NEA Resumes Importing Electricity From India

As the internal production has started to decline, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) begins the import of electricity from India. At a time when the demand for electricity in the country has surpassed the amount of electricity produced in Nepal, NEA has no options other than to start the import of electricity from India.

“Some 900mw of electricity, out of a total installed capacity of 1802mw, is produced in Nepal and there is demand for 1550mw that makes a deficit of 650mw per day to meet the demand,” reports The Rising Nepal Daily quoting Suresh Bahadur Bhattarai, NEA spokesperson

According to Bhattarai. NEA started to import electricity from India this Friday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. NEA is importing up to 650 MW per day to meet the demands.

Spokesperson Bhattarai informed that electricity generation in the country has dwindled with the decrease in the water level of the river owing to the onset of the dry winter season. Reservoir-based Kulekhani hydropower project is also operated to manage the demand during the peak hours of the evening and the morning.

Nepal was facing problems to consume the electricity produced in the country as After completion Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower, Nepal was facing problems to manage the surplus electricity in the monsoon period.