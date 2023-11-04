India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and property due to the earthquake in western Nepal.
"India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance," the Indian Prime Minister has said in his tweet," Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery."
