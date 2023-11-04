India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi

India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi

Nov. 4, 2023, 1:59 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and property due to the earthquake in western Nepal.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance," the Indian Prime Minister has said in his tweet," Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery."

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home Completing China Visit
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Electricity Authority Restored Electricity In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023
PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team
Nov 04, 2023

