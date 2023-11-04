Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

Nov. 4, 2023, 2:21 p.m.

Chung Hwang-Keun, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea paid a courtesy call on. PM Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday

According to a Prime Minister Office, various matters, including agricultural cooperation was discussed on the occasion.

