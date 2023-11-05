Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Karnali Province

Nov. 5, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The World Bank Extended Its Commitment To Support 1061 MW Upper Arun
Nov 05, 2023
Earthquake Update: Death Toll Reaches 157; 197 Injured
Nov 05, 2023
Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Nov 04, 2023
India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023

