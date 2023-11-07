Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan KAMIKAWA Yoko Sent a Message Of Condolences To Foreign Minister Saud

KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, sent a message of condolences to Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, on the loss of lives and severe damages caused by the earthquake in western Nepal on November 6, 2023, as follows:

“I am very saddened to hear of the loss of many precious lives and the severe damage caused by the earthquake that struck the western part of Nepal on November 3. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the victims and offer my sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. The Government of Japan stands with the Government and people of Nepal at all times and ready to provide necessary assistance based on the needs of the local communities. We sincerely hope for the early recovery of the injured people and the earliest possible restoration of the stricken areas.”