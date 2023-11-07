Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In High Hilly And Mountain Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Nov. 7, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

