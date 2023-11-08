China To Provide Additional Rs. 260 Million As Earthquake Relief Assistance

China has decided to provide an additional Rs. 260 million as emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

The assistance is provided to help Nepal carry out earthquake relief work.

"Chinese government decided to provide an additional 15 million RMB (260 million Rupees) of emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal to help Nepal carry out earthquake relief work," Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Cheng Song, shared on the social networking site, X.

Earlier, China provided relief materials worth Rs. 10million for the quake survivors in the Jajarkot and the Rukum Paschim districts of Nepal.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter Scale rattled the Karnali province in Nepal on November 3 killing 153 people and injuring over 300.