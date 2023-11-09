Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province And Karnali Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province And Karnali Province

Nov. 9, 2023, 10:46 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province And Karnali Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province And Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

USAID Suaahara Project Elevates Nutrition Status of Mothers And Children In Nepal And Bolsters Health And Well-Being Of Nepalese
Nov 09, 2023
APEC, CCA, And WRI Launch Energy Access Explorer Nepal
Nov 08, 2023
China To Provide Additional Rs. 260 Million As Earthquake Relief Assistance
Nov 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Regions
Nov 08, 2023
NIMB Launched Tree Plantation Program In Tokha Municipality Under 'One Account, One Plant'
Nov 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In High Hilly And Mountain Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall And Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In High Hill And Mountain Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Wakeup Call By A Correspondent Nov 09, 2023
USAID Suaahara Project Elevates Nutrition Status of Mothers And Children In Nepal And Bolsters Health And Well-Being Of Nepalese By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2023
FOREIGN MINISTER SAUD : Concludes Landmark Visit By A Correspondent Nov 09, 2023
UNSG ANTONIO GUTERRES: Pleading Nepal’s Case By Keshab Poudel Nov 08, 2023
APEC, CCA, And WRI Launch Energy Access Explorer Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2023
China To Provide Additional Rs. 260 Million As Earthquake Relief Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75