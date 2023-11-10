India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims

Nov. 10, 2023, 10:06 a.m.

Third tranche of relief materials comprising blankets, sleeping bags, tents & essential medical supplies,from first Responder India handed over to Nepal government.

Earthquake 11.jpg

Under Neighborhood First Policy India remains steadfast to support people of Nepal

