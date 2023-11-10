India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims

Third tranche of relief materials comprising blankets, sleeping bags, tents & essential medical supplies,from first Responder India handed over to Nepal government.
Under Neighborhood First Policy India remains steadfast to support people of Nepal
VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75