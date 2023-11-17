Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati,Koshi And Gandaki

Nov. 17, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

EU Provides Euro 2 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Nepal
Nov 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley
Nov 16, 2023
Newar Community Across Nepal And Indian State Of Sikkim Observed Mha Puja 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Newar Community All Over Nepal Celebrated Nepal Sambat 1144
Nov 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Earthquake Affected Districts Of Karnali
Nov 15, 2023

