Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs

The Australian Government has announced humanitarian funding of AUD600,000 (approximately NPR 5.09 crore) to respond to the emergency needs of victims of the recent earthquake in western Nepal.

The newfunding will enable Australia’s established partners working on-the-ground in the earthquake affected districts to respond to emerging humanitarian needs.

Australian funding will contribute tocash for work activities through World Food Programme in affected communities. It will provide life-saving protection and assistance such as psychosocial support and access to reproductive health and gender-based violence response services, through UNFPA. The funding will also support early reconstruction to restore damaged public infrastructure, including health facilities, through Human Development Communities Services.

The Australian Ambassador to Nepal, HE Felicity Volk, said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property in the west Nepal earthquake and subsequent aftershocks. Australia and Nepal have a long-standing friendship and a history of supporting each other during times of crisis including in the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our humanitarian funding for the most recent earthquake response will help meetthe urgent needs of impacted communities, including preparing for winter.”

This support is in addition to prepositioned supplies such as dignity and adolescent kits distributed through UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Nepal to 10, 000 women and girls. Australia has also supported the distribution of reproductive health kits to key facilities to support safe deliveries, treatment of pregnancy complications and other services to respond to the needs of an estimated population of 60,000.