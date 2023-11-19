Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs

Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs

Nov. 19, 2023, 8:53 a.m.

The Australian Government has announced humanitarian funding of AUD600,000 (approximately NPR 5.09 crore) to respond to the emergency needs of victims of the recent earthquake in western Nepal.

The newfunding will enable Australia’s established partners working on-the-ground in the earthquake affected districts to respond to emerging humanitarian needs.

Australian funding will contribute tocash for work activities through World Food Programme in affected communities. It will provide life-saving protection and assistance such as psychosocial support and access to reproductive health and gender-based violence response services, through UNFPA. The funding will also support early reconstruction to restore damaged public infrastructure, including health facilities, through Human Development Communities Services.

Australian Aid to earthquake.jpg

The Australian Ambassador to Nepal, HE Felicity Volk, said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property in the west Nepal earthquake and subsequent aftershocks. Australia and Nepal have a long-standing friendship and a history of supporting each other during times of crisis including in the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our humanitarian funding for the most recent earthquake response will help meetthe urgent needs of impacted communities, including preparing for winter.”

This support is in addition to prepositioned supplies such as dignity and adolescent kits distributed through UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Nepal to 10, 000 women and girls. Australia has also supported the distribution of reproductive health kits to key facilities to support safe deliveries, treatment of pregnancy complications and other services to respond to the needs of an estimated population of 60,000.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking.
Nov 19, 2023
Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2
Nov 19, 2023
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas
Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule
Nov 19, 2023
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance
Nov 19, 2023

More on National

Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
IBA Annual Conference Concluded In Paris Seeking Solution to Global Challenges On Rule Of Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Climate Crisis: Can world Leaders Rise to the Challenge ? By Arup Rajouria 2 days, 15 hours ago
EU Provides Euro 2 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Korea Provided Humanitarian Assistance To Earthquake Affected People Of Jajarkot And West Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
APEC Leaders Recommit To Free, Open, Fair Trade And Investment Environment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
‘Look Us In The Eye!’: 30,000 Join Gaza Hostages’ Families On Final March Into Jerusalem By Agencies Nov 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75