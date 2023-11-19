Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country, there are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

