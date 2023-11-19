Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati

Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati

Nov. 19, 2023, 8:04 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country, there are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country , Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking.
Nov 19, 2023
Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2
Nov 19, 2023
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas
Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule
Nov 19, 2023
Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs
Nov 19, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Hill And Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati,Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Earthquake Affected Districts Of Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy in Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75