Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Tae-Young Handed Over Automated Biochemistry Analyzer To Nepal

Park Tae-Young, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, handed over the fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal at the Ministry of Health and Population amid a function.

In a notable demonstration of bilateral collaboration, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea has generously contributed to Nepal's health sector by donating Fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzers, valued at USD 402,500.

Secretary Pokhrel graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the Nepalese government. The critical need for advanced medical equipment, particularly at the district and sub-district level hospitals across Nepal, prompted this significant contribution.

The Fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer plays a pivotal role in enhancing primary healthcare services by facilitating the examination of vital organs, including the liver, kidney, and pancreas.

This diagnostic tool analyzes biochemistry samples such as serum, plasma, and urine, playing a crucial role in accurate patient diagnosis and treatment. The Korean government's support is anticipated to empower hospitals at the local level, enabling them to independently diagnose diseases.

During the handover program, Secretary Pokhrel conveyed heartfelt gratitude for this invaluable assistance, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on strengthening the health authorities' capabilities at the grassroots level.

Similarly, Ambassador Park highlighted the Korean government's commitment to Nepal's healthcare sector development. He affirmed that such initiatives align with Korea's enduring support to Nepal as a steadfast development partner.

Having designated Nepal as a “Priority Cooperation Country” for 15 consecutive years in development cooperation, the Korean government has consistently provided diverse assistance in key areas, including health & sanitation, agriculture, education, rural development, and energy.

The Korean government has provided substantial support to Nepal, including USD 188.6 million allocated through KOICA since 1991, of which 26.8% was in the health sector. Support for the establishment of Mugu, Nuwakot, and Tikapur Hospitals was included here. Additionally, a 2nd phase capacity-building project for the Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital in Bhaktapur, which involves the construction of an additional 150-bed hospital, is currently ongoing.

In addition, Korea has been providing immediate support to Nepal during challenging times, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with this commitment, the Korean government has decided to provide USD 300,000 in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Nepal affected by the recent earthquake in Karnali.

As 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal, the Korean government plans to commemorate this milestone with various projects. These initiatives aim to further expand bilateral cooperation across diverse fields between the two nations.