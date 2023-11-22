Twenty-five Canadian University And College Representatives To Visit Kathmandu

Representatives from twenty-five Canadian universities and colleges will be showcasing education opportunities in Canada during the second EduCanada delegation to Kathmandu, Nepal on November 27 and 28, 2023. The participating universities and colleges will highlight the courses they offer and provide information on student experience, accessibility, affordability and career paths to potential students from Nepal.

The Canadian education delegation provides an opportunity for Nepalese students, education consultants, school/college principals and other key influencers to interact with representatives of Canadian educational institutions and the trade officer responsible for Canada-Nepal education partnerships. The visit also offers a platform to gain knowledge about studying and living in Canada, student visas, the Canadian business environment and future prospects for students upon graduation.

Sharing his thoughts about the education delegation to Nepal, H.E. Cameron MacKay, Ambassador for Canada to Nepal, said: “Canada is pleased to present the second EduCanada delegation to Nepal. Canada’s globally recognized educational institutions encompass a culture of experiential learning, strong entrepreneurship and cutting-edge research, development and innovation. I encourage students from Nepal to take full advantage of this visit and understand the benefits of studying in Canada and the opportunities that it can open up for them.”

Highlights of the delegation program include:

An EduCanada ‘Study in Canada’ seminar on November 27, that will be open for students and parents from 12:30 to 5:00 PM at The Hyatt Place, Tahachal, Kathmandu.

Additionally, there will be seminars during the delegation’s visits to schools and colleges in Kathmandu, education roundtables with consultants, as well as meetings with government officials and academic institutions.

Canadian educational institutions are located in some of the most entrepreneurial and business-savvy cities in the world, home to a large number of international firms across a wide variety of sectors.