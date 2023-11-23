Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Address International Conference On Federalism In Nepal

Felicity Volk, Ambassador of Australia to Nepal, said that Australian government is ready to offer necessary support to Nepal in implementation of federalism.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Conference on federalism, devolution of power, and inclusive democracy in Nepal and Asia, Ambassador Volk stated that the Australian government is pleased to have supported this conference through our Subnational Governance Program to enhance knowledge and strengthen federalism in Nepal.

She further mentioned that the Australian government has been supporting the sub-national government program in Nepal for the last several years to strengthen the federal form of government in Nepal.

The conference discussions among experts from Australia, Nepal, and other countries focused on key issues of coordination, equitable resource distribution, and inclusion in decentralized government systems. These discussions will contribute to enhancing Nepal's federal system.

Meghan W.T Nalbo, Country Representative of the Asia Foundation, expressed the foundation's pleasure in supporting Nepal's federal process implementation.

The TAF is pleased to host a valuable and insightful discussion on governance. They are collaborating closely with Australia on significant research and data-driven evaluations of current policies and laws.

During the closing session, Registrar Achyut Wagle of Kathmandu University commented that this type of international conference would make a significant contribution to Nepal.

Professor Dr. Rishikesh Wagle, the Dean of the Kathmandu University School of Law, asserts that academic exercises and expert meetings are crucial for the smooth implementation of federal government policies.

Dr. Bipin Adhikari, the Seminar's convener, delivered the thank you message. Earlier, during his opening statement, Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav advocated for inclusive governance in Nepal. He stated that federalism is the most effective approach to reaching this objective.

Yadav made these statements during a two-day international conference on federalism, decentralization of power, and inclusive democracy in Kathmandu on November 22.

He stated that federalism is not only a constitutional concept but also a governance system that empowers local communities, ensuring all sectors of society have input in government decisions about service provision.

Yadav further stressed that federalism prevents abuse of state power and underscores Nepal's nationwide dedication toward promoting inclusivity, equitable sharing of resources, and federalization through its Constitution.

He urged all Nepalese to assist in achieving the Constitution's esteemed objectives and stated that the conference would act as a catalyst for ideas that will influence the course of federalism not only in Nepal but throughout the wider expanse of Asia and the Pacific Region.

Yadav stated that collaborative efforts are required to address the current challenges and opportunities, and he expressed confidence that the conference outcomes would enhance our comprehension and substantially contribute to the ongoing implementation of the Constitution in Nepal.

The Kathmandu University School of Law (KUSOL) is organizing a conference under the leadership of the senior constitutional expert, Professor Bipin Adhikari, with assistance from the Subnational Governance Program (SNGP). The SNGP executes under a strategic partnership between The Asia Foundation and The Australian Government.