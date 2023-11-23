Durga Prasai Group And UML Youth Clashed In Balkhu Area

Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstration in Balkhu, Kathmandu.

After Durga Prasain supporters tried to enter prohibited areas towards Kalimati, police fired tear gas and water cannons to take the situation under control.

Supporters of Prasain have been demonstrating in Balkhu since this morning.

Durga Prasain supporters threw stones over the UML Youth Wings' rally in Balkhu. The Youth Wing's rally was on the way to Tinkune via Kalimati and Balkhu.

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai supporters are demonstrating in Balkhu.

Police have taken the situation under control.