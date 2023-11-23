Durga Prasai Group And UML Youth Clashed In Balkhu Area

Durga Prasai Group And UML Youth Clashed In Balkhu Area

Nov. 23, 2023, 3:14 p.m.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstration in Balkhu, Kathmandu.

After Durga Prasain supporters tried to enter prohibited areas towards Kalimati, police fired tear gas and water cannons to take the situation under control.

Supporters of Prasain have been demonstrating in Balkhu since this morning.

Durga Prasain supporters threw stones over the UML Youth Wings' rally in Balkhu. The Youth Wing's rally was on the way to Tinkune via Kalimati and Balkhu.

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai supporters are demonstrating in Balkhu.

Police have taken the situation under control.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Address International Conference On Federalism In Nepal
Nov 23, 2023
Nepali Ambassador To Kuwait Ghanshyam Lamsal Presented His Credential
Nov 23, 2023
Global IME Bank Becomes Highest Taxpayer in Banking Sector
Nov 23, 2023
Korea And Nepal Share Cultural Aspects: Ambassador Park Tae-young
Nov 23, 2023
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society
Nov 23, 2023

More on News

Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Address International Conference On Federalism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
UNICEF Calls For Urgent Action And Recommitment To Child Rights In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Twenty-five Canadian University And College Representatives To Visit Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Judicial Council Picked Six For Supreme Court Justice By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Government Distributed First Tranche Of Quake Relief Amount Of Rs. 1.41 Billion In Five Districts By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Bipin's Parents Meet Minister Saud Seeking Help To Find Missing Son By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Transforming The Political Messages By Batu Uprety Nov 23, 2023
Nepali Ambassador To Kuwait Ghanshyam Lamsal Presented His Credential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023
Global IME Bank Becomes Highest Taxpayer in Banking Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023
Korea And Nepal Share Cultural Aspects: Ambassador Park Tae-young By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023
Qatar State Minister Of Foreign Affairs Is Arriving Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75