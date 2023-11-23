Nepali Ambassador To Kuwait Ghanshyam Lamsal Presented His Credential

Ghana Shyam Lamsal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the State of Kuwait presented his Letters of Credence to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait amidst a special ceremony held at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait today.

During the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Lamsal had a courtesy meeting with the Crown Prince. Ambassador Lamsal highlighted excellent state of bilateral relations subsisting between Nepal and the State of Kuwait ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972.

On the occasion, the Crown Prince congratulated and welcomed Ambassador Lamsal to the State of Kuwait and assuredhim to extend all necessary support for his successful tenure.

The Crown Prince stated the important contribution of more than one hundred thousand Nepali people working in Kuwait for the economic development of the State of Kuwait. The Crown Prince highlighted the importance of MoUs which are under consideration between Nepal and Kuwait.

His Highness stated to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries through economic cooperation and enhanced connectivity; and assured to increase investment in Nepal through Kuwait Fund.

Sheikh Mahammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Al-Diwan Al-Amiri Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and other high level government dignitaries of the State of Kuwait witnessed the ceremony. Ambassador Lamsal was accompanied by his spouse and other diplomatic officials of the Embassy during the ceremony.