Qatar State Minister Of Foreign Affairs Is Arriving Today

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhiis arriving Kathmandu on 23 November 2023fora two-day official visit.

During the visit, Al-Muraikhiis scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs N P Saud.

Al-Muraikhiwill have a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Secretary Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal.

State Minister Al-Muraikhiwill depart from Kathmandu on 24 November 2023.