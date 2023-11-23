Qatar State Minister Of Foreign Affairs Is Arriving Today

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhiis arriving Kathmandu on 23 November 2023fora two-day official visit.
During the visit, Al-Muraikhiis scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs N P Saud.
Al-Muraikhiwill have a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Secretary Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal.
State Minister Al-Muraikhiwill depart from Kathmandu on 24 November 2023.
