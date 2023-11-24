Foreign Secretary Paudyal Qatar State Minister Foreign Affairs Concluded Bilateral Meeting

Bharat Raj Paudyal, Foreign Secretary, conducted bilateral talks with Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The discussion addressed various topics of mutual interest such as trade, investment, cooperation, and the welfare of Nepalese citizens residing in Qatar.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, arrived in Kathmandu this afternoon and was received by the Foreign Secretary, Bharat Raj Paudyal, at the Tribhuvan International Airport.