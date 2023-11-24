Nepal-UK Discussed Issues Raised By The Ex-Gurkha

The Government of Nepal and United Kingdom held a discussion on addressing the matters like the pension and benefits for ex-Gurkhas at the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

Following the presentation of responses to most of the issues raised by the ex-Gurkhas from the British Ministry of Defense, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, and retired Major Juddha Bahadur Gurung responded with arguments on those matters, informed the embassy.

Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Head of the Europe and America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal, emphasised Nepal’s commitment to addressing the demands.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Nepal and Britain, Ambassador Acharya urged British authorities to seek a lasting solution to the foundational demands of the ex-Gurkhas.

Deputy Head of the Nepali Embassy, Roshan Khanal, revealed that unresolved issues requiring further study would be discussed in the next meeting. She also informed that the British side had committed to scheduling the next round of talks following their internal deliberations reported The Rising Nepal.

This marks the third session of the bilateral committee established to handle the demands of former Gurkha soldiers. The Nepali Embassy in London reported that the meeting evaluated progress on pension and welfare facilities, drawing on previous committee sessions and technical-level discussions.

Following the presentation of responses to most of the issues raised by the ex-Gurkhas from the British Ministry of Defense, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, and retired Major Juddha Bahadur Gurung responded with arguments on those matters, informed the embassy.

Deputy Head of the Nepali Embassy, Roshan Khanal, revealed that unresolved issues requiring further study would be discussed in the next meeting. She also informed that the British side had committed to scheduling the next round of talks following their internal deliberations.

Minister of State for Defense of the UK, Andrew Morrison, led the British delegation to the meeting while Ambassador Acharya represented the Government of Nepal and Major Gurung the ex-Gurkhas.