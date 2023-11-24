Nepal-UK Discussed Issues Raised By The Ex-Gurkha

Nepal-UK Discussed Issues Raised By The Ex-Gurkha

Nov. 24, 2023, 9:26 a.m.

The Government of Nepal and United Kingdom held a discussion on addressing the matters like the pension and benefits for ex-Gurkhas at the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

Following the presentation of responses to most of the issues raised by the ex-Gurkhas from the British Ministry of Defense, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, and retired Major Juddha Bahadur Gurung responded with arguments on those matters, informed the embassy.

Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Head of the Europe and America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal, emphasised Nepal’s commitment to addressing the demands.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Nepal and Britain, Ambassador Acharya urged British authorities to seek a lasting solution to the foundational demands of the ex-Gurkhas.

Deputy Head of the Nepali Embassy, Roshan Khanal, revealed that unresolved issues requiring further study would be discussed in the next meeting. She also informed that the British side had committed to scheduling the next round of talks following their internal deliberations reported The Rising Nepal.

This marks the third session of the bilateral committee established to handle the demands of former Gurkha soldiers. The Nepali Embassy in London reported that the meeting evaluated progress on pension and welfare facilities, drawing on previous committee sessions and technical-level discussions.

Following the presentation of responses to most of the issues raised by the ex-Gurkhas from the British Ministry of Defense, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, and retired Major Juddha Bahadur Gurung responded with arguments on those matters, informed the embassy.

Deputy Head of the Nepali Embassy, Roshan Khanal, revealed that unresolved issues requiring further study would be discussed in the next meeting. She also informed that the British side had committed to scheduling the next round of talks following their internal deliberations.

Minister of State for Defense of the UK, Andrew Morrison, led the British delegation to the meeting while Ambassador Acharya represented the Government of Nepal and Major Gurung the ex-Gurkhas.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Qatar Bilateral Meeting Held
Nov 24, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets Qatar Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs
Nov 24, 2023
Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District
Nov 24, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Qatar State Minister Foreign Affairs Concluded Bilateral Meeting
Nov 24, 2023
FM Saud Requested Quarter To Help To Early Release of Bipin Joshi
Nov 24, 2023

More on National

Nepal, Qatar Bilateral Meeting Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Meets Qatar Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Qatar State Minister Foreign Affairs Concluded Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
FM Saud Requested Quarter To Help To Early Release of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Npela-Inida Joint Military Training Excerise Surya Kiran Begin Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 23 minutes ago

The Latest

NEA Exported Worth Of Rs.12.5 Billion Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
Himalayan Airlines Direct Flight From China To Pokhara Landed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
Nepal Calls For Immediate Release Of Bipin Joshi, Welcomes Humanitarian Pause in Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
Israel Notifies Families Of 13 Hostages Set To Be Freed By Agencies Nov 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Address International Conference On Federalism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75