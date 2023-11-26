Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas in the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair terai region of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in in the hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.