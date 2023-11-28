PM Prachanda To Lead Nepali Delegation In COP28

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is leaving for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on 29 November leading the Nepali delegation to the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) being held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

Prime Minister is scheduled to attend High-level Segment of the COP 28-World Climate Action Summit being held from 01-02 December 2023. The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister will deliver a national statement on 02 December 2023.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the 52nd Union Day Celebration of the United Arab Emirates and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony hosted by the UAE.

Prime Minister is hosting a high-level side event entitled “Call of the Mountain: Who Saves us from the Climate Crisis?”to raise voice of Nepal on climate change as well as promote mountain agenda in the COP negotiation process.

In the margins of the High-Level Segment, Prime Minister will havebilateral meetings with heads of state, heads of government and other high dignitaries attending the Conference.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, interact with Nepali community and address the Nepal-UAE Business Summit.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ms. Ganga Dahal, Minister for Forest and Environment Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Prime Minister will return on 03 December 2023.