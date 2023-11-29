Japanese Assistance For New Classroom At Chandrawati Secondary School In Udayapur District

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract with Mr. Babu Ram Gole, Executive Director of Kids of Kathmandu, for the construction of new classrooms at Chandrawati Secondary School in Udayapur District.

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu today. This project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan and includes a grant of USD 65,298 (approximately NPR 8.5 million).

Chandrawati Secondary School was established in 1960 and has about 330 students. Some of the current school buildings are more than 30 years old, with many cracks in the walls and severe leaks in the roofs. They are also not earthquake resistant. It is hardly a safe and suitable environment for learning and needs to be improved as soon as possible.

This project aims to improve the educational environment by constructing new classroom buildings at the school and will be managed by Kids of Kathmandu, which has been working to improve the educational environment in Nepal. The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will provide a suitable learning environment for students and improve the quality of their education. We also hope that this assistance will further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal, including future generations.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.