Weather Forecast: Partly Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hill

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

