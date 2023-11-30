Ten Israeli, Four Thai Hostages Back In Israel, After 2 Israeli-Russian Women Freed Earlier

6th set of hostage releases completed after delay * IDF checks ‘cruel’ Hamas claim that Shiri Bibas and her 2 children are dead * PM: War to destroy Hamas will resume after truce ends

The 10 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals freed tonight begin to arrive at hospitals in Israel for treatment and monitoring and to reunite with their loved ones, the Health Ministry says.

Two Israeli women with dual Russian citizenship were freed earlier in the evening as a “gesture” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, separate from the deal with Israel.