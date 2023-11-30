Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Madhesh and Bagmati

Nov. 30, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be generally to partially cloudy in Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati and Madhesh Pradesh. As cloud is entering from Indian State of Utter Pradesh, a light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini, Gadaki, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Luumbini, Bagmati and GandakiProvince . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Sudurpaschim Province, Gandaki and Lumbini and mainly fair in rest of the country.

