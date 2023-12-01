Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda visited the Nepal Embassy in Abu Dhabi. During the visit, Ambassador Tej Bahadur Chhetri briefed the Prime Minister about the Embassy and its activities.

Prime Minister instructed the Embassy officials to work in the best interests of the Nepali diaspora as well as to further strengthening bilateral relations subsisting between two countries.

Prime Minister Prachadna is visiting UAE at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister arrived the United Arab Emirates on 30November2023 to attend the COP28 being held in Expo City Dubai.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport, Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates, and Abdulla Al Shamshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Nepal and other officials from the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister also attended a reception hosted in his honor by Ambassador Chhetri where he briefed in details about the reform measures undertaken by the Government of Nepal for ensuring welfare of the Nepali migrant workers. In the program, Ambassador Chhetri appreciated the contribution made by the Nepali diaspora in the socio economic development of Nepal.

Prime Minister also visited Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

In the evening, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister addressed Nepal-Dubai Business Forum jointly organized by Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Embassy of Nepal in the UAE in collaboration with Dubai Chambers. In the program, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister highlighted major policies as well as reform measures while encouraging the investors in the UAE to invest in Nepal.

In the program H.E. Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy, also spoke on the need to enhance further cooperation between Nepal and the UAE to further strengthen economic relations between two countries.

In the program, Mohammad Ali bin Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers opined that there are plenty of scopes to further enhance cooperation between FNCCI and Dubai Chambers. FNCCI President Mr. Chandra Dhakal highlighted on the need to strengthen economic and trade relations between Nepal and the UAE. The program was attended by prominent business leaders and dignitaries from the UAE and Nepal.