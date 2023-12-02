PM Prachanda’ Attended the Opening Ceremony Of COP 28 In Dubai

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal, attended the official opening ceremony of COP28 UAE.The Conference was inaugurated by COP28 President and Minister for Industry and Advance Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber. In his opening remarks, the President highlighted emerging issues of climate changeand called forthe need to acttogether to combat the adverse impact of climate change, among others.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the opening ceremonyhighlightingthe adverse impacts of the climate change in the region like Nepal and the Antarctica.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister visited the Nepali Pavilion and briefly addressed the audience. Prime Minister stated that Climate Change has been a major issue for Nepal as evidenced from its participations, pledges and commitment made at national, regional and global platforms to combat its adverse impacts.

Prime Minister delivered a statement onLeaders’ Event: Global Stock Take (GST) High-Level Event on Adaption. While delivering statement, Prime Minister expressed hope that this event will be successful in devising strategies to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Prime minister informed the meeting that Nepal has already submitted its second Nationally Determined Contributions(NDC) and prepared National Adaptation Plan. Prime Minister Prachanda also emphasized on the need to utilize younger generation in the fight against climate change. PM urged the leaders for abiding by 1.5-degree Celsius climate limit.

Prime Minister emphasized on the need to ensuring enhanced mobilization of and simplified access to financial and technological resources to climate vulnerable LDCS, among others, and urged for working together to fight against climate crisis.

Prime Minister had a brief meeting with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during the inaugural session of CoP 28. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the impact of earthquake that hit western regionof Nepal.

The Prime Ministerof Indiaexpressed his readiness to provide necessary support toquake victims.

Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with Miguel Mario Díaz-Canely Bermúdez, Chairman of G77 and China and President of the Republic of Cuba.

They discussed bilateral as well as multilateral cooperation and ways to mitigate impact of climate change and to ensure financial resources for the most vulnerable countries.