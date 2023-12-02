Prime Minister Prachanda Appealed World Leaders To Save The Himalayas From Climate Change

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that Nepal hosts the highest place of the world, the Mount Everest and facing the crisis posed by the climate change, more and before than others.

In his opening remarks on the High-Level Roundtable Meeting at COP28, prime minister Prachanda appealed the world leaders to save the Himalayas of Nepal.

Excerpts of text of Prime Minister Prachadna

At the outset, I would like to begin by extending a warm welcome to you all this morning as the host of this event organized by Nepal.

It is a privilege to preside over this crucial session amidst the galaxy of the audiences gathered here on the urgent matter of climate crisis faced by mountainous countries and people.

I acknowledge the gracious presence of the Prime Minister of Andorra and Secretary-General of the United Nations, and colleagues from the various mountainous countries particularly the Kyrgyz Republic, Bhutan, Slovenia, Montenegro, and similarly, colleagues from UNDP, FAO, Climate Analytics

I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries who demonstrated unwavering concern for the well-being of mountain communities, and the protection of their ecosystems

We assembled here amidst multiple challenges and commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The escalating ramifications of climate change in mountains and cryosphere are perilous to both humankind and ecosystems. According to the latest report by the IPCC, human-induced global warming has triggered unprecedented climate chaos.

This report clearly highlighted that the mortality rate in regions with a low degree of vulnerability to cyclones, floods, and droughts is fifteen times that of areas with a high degree of vulnerability. This is simply unacceptable.

While mountains matter for

Identity and dignity

Ecological and environmental integrity, and

Humanity,

Nepal hosts the highest place of the world, the Mount Everest and facing the crisis posed by the climate change, more and before than others.

Yes, it is true that at present, climate change impacts irrespective of color, castes, and social wellbeing of the people, and also the economic condition of the countries, it affects disproportionately.

I appreciate, and thanks to the United Nations Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres for your recent visit to Nepal, collecting firsthand information of climate change impacts from the local communities who are facing the climate crisis.

Therefore, I want to appeal to all international communities as a prime minister of Nepal ‘save our mountains to save ourselves,

I strongly recommend the necessity of initiating a Dialogue on Mountain and Climate change to realize the grief of the mountainous communities, find possible solutions, and bring them out of trouble.

We world leaders must walk together in safeguarding a sustainable future for mountains, mountain ecosystems and mountain people.

Today’s event aims to protect and promote the mountains, mountain civilization, mountain ecosystems, and inhabitants of mountains and seeks to garner collaboration and solidarity to tackle the common challenges posed by climate change in the mountains.

Together, we can reach far and accomplish more in our journey of climate justice. It is with absolute confidence that Nepal has hosted this event to pave the way for advanced solutions for the mountains and people living there. Once again, I am delighted to have you all attend this event and eagerly anticipate a constructive dialogue for our discussion.

At this platform I would like to recall the statement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations that he delivered yesterday in the Opening Ceremony of the Climate Summit after visiting Mountains in Nepal and Antarctica; "These two spots are far in distance but facing same crisis".

Excerpts of opening Remarks on High-Level Roundtable at Meeting Room 12, DEC South, Blue Zone, COP28 Dubai, UAE