U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity

USAID and the Government of Nepal jointly launched a new activity - Feed the Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs. With up to $24.5 million in funding, this activity will work to streamline access to agricultural inputs and contribute to the overall agricultural development of the country.

The five-year activity will focus on four critical agricultural inputs – seed, fertilizer, irrigation, and agricultural mechanization – in 16 districts from the Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, and Madhesh provinces.

“USAID is a long-standing partner for economic growth and prosperity and Nepal is a priority country for the Feed the Future initiative under the Global Food Security Strategy,” said USAID Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia Michael Schiffer, while speaking at the launch event. “I am excited to be here today to launch this opportunity because this is not just about increasing productivity; it's about empowering smallholder farmers, reducing poverty, and raising rural incomes. It's about creating an inclusive growth model that benefits the Nepali people. It is about creating jobs, stimulating economic development, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of local communities.”

The activity is expected to benefit over 200,000 farmers and their families by improving their access to modern agricultural inputs and technology. This will lead to increased productivity and incomes, reducing poverty and improving food security in Nepal.