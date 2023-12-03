Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province. and hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .