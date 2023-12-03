Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Dec. 3, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province. and hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Highly Vulnerable To Disaster And Climate Change: PM Prachanda
Dec 03, 2023
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity
Dec 03, 2023
Road Department’s Obstruction Halted The Work Of Undergrounding Electrical Wires: MD Kulman Ghising
Dec 03, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda Calls To Save The Mountain
Dec 03, 2023
Melamchi To Resume Water Supply Soon: Minister Yadav
Dec 03, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Mountainous Areas Of Karnali, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Madhesh and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Highly Vulnerable To Disaster And Climate Change: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
POLITICS: Emerging Crisis By A Correspondent Dec 03, 2023
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
Road Department’s Obstruction Halted The Work Of Undergrounding Electrical Wires: MD Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda Calls To Save The Mountain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
Inclusion And Representation In Nepal’s Federal Parliament By Kåre Vollan Dec 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75