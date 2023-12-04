PM Prachanda Returns Home After Attending COP 28

Dec. 4, 2023, 8:32 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has returned home from the UAE this evening after taking part in the COP 28.

PM Prachanda had flown to Abu Dhabi on November 29, leading a Nepali delegation to the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

Speaker Devraj Ghimire, DPM and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, DPM and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, ministers and other high officials of the government welcomed PM Prachanda upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Addressing the COP 28 Summit on Saturday, PM Prachanda highlighted that Nepal was suffering from injustice about climate change and urged the international community to help Nepal reduce the impact of the global problem

