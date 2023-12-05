Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls”

Aiming at introducing and promoting Japanese culture to the people of Nepal, the Embassy of Japan and the Japan Foundation are going to hold an exhibition "NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls" in Kathmandu from December 6 to 21.

Official opening ceremony of the Exhibition will be held at 4.00 p.m. on December 7 (Thu.) at Nepal Art Council Gallery, Babar Mahal. The exhibition will remain open for free to the general public from December 6 (Wed.) to 21 (Thu.) from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. everyday except for December 7, when it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress-up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as toys, and to scale figures that are highly regarded around the world.

Both Nepali and Japanese peoples embrace traditional culture and crafts as well as contemporary art. Through this exhibition, it is hoped that the visitors will experience the variety of Japanese doll culture and its long history.