Thai Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception To Mark Thai National Day

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu organized a reception on the occasion of Thailand’s National Day as well as the Birthday Anniversary of the Late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej The Great, and Thai Father’s Day at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

Manusavee Monsakul, Charge’ d’ Affaires a.i. presided over the opening ceremony of the reception at which the Ram Sahya Prasad Yadav, Vice President of Nepal, participated as Chief Guest.

The reception was attended by high-ranking government officials, diplomatic corps, former Ambassadors of Nepal to Thailand, UNDP Resident Representative as well as Heads of Mission of international organizations in Nepal, representatives from the private sector, media and Thai community in Nepal.

During the program, Manusavee Monsakul, Charge’ d’ Affaires a.i highlighted the various aspects of Thai-Nepal relations and importance of national day celebration.