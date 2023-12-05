Thai Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception To Mark Thai National Day

Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu organized a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Thailand

Dec. 5, 2023, 12:25 p.m.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu organized a reception on the occasion of Thailand’s National Day as well as the Birthday Anniversary of the Late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej The Great, and Thai Father’s Day at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

Manusavee Monsakul, Charge’ d’ Affaires a.i. presided over the opening ceremony of the reception at which the Ram Sahya Prasad Yadav, Vice President of Nepal, participated as Chief Guest.

The reception was attended by high-ranking government officials, diplomatic corps, former Ambassadors of Nepal to Thailand, UNDP Resident Representative as well as Heads of Mission of international organizations in Nepal, representatives from the private sector, media and Thai community in Nepal.

During the program, Manusavee Monsakul, Charge’ d’ Affaires a.i highlighted the various aspects of Thai-Nepal relations and importance of national day celebration.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Dec 05, 2023
Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal
Dec 05, 2023
Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls”
Dec 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madehsh,Koshi, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Dec 05, 2023
USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program
Dec 04, 2023

More on National

Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 37 minutes ago
Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
COP28, Day 5: Weekend Recap, Where Negotiations Stand Now By Agencies 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal - Australia Joint Advisory Committee On Water Resource Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal Is Included In The Priority List Of The Climate Finance: PM Prachanda By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2023
Disaster Governance: Theory And Practice In Nepal By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Dec 05, 2023
Putin To Make Rare Overseas Trips To UAE, Saudi Arabia This Week By Agencies Dec 05, 2023
Israel-led UN Special Session Condemns World Silence On Hamas Using Rape As Weapon Of War By Agencies Dec 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madehsh,Koshi, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2023
ADB To Help Strengthen Climate Resilience In Hindu Kush Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75