Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madehsh,Koshi, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance and low pressure of Eastern Utter Pradesh, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.