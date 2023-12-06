Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance and low pressure of Eastern Utter Pradesh, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province

