Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Dec. 8, 2023, 10:41 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance and low pressure of Eastern Utter Pradesh, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, , Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province Province tonight.

