COP28 Discussed The Issues Faced By Nepal: Minister Dr. Mahato

Dec. 10, 2023, 6:04 a.m.

Minister for Forest and Environment Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato assessed that the UN climate summit, COP28, remained fruitful for Nepal.

Talking to the RSS today while returning to Nepal after attending the global climate event in Dubai, Minister Mahato shared that Nepal's issues were discussed with priority at the summit.

"This time, we presented ourselves from a one-door system. As a result, our voices have become more vibrant," he asserted.

The conference that started on November 30 will run till December 12.

According to him, since United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visited Nepal on the eve of COP28 and Nepal was highly prioritized- Nepal's agendas were discussed in the world forum.

Nepal having its own pavilion at the summit had the opportunity to effectively hold deliberations and interactions on climate change-related issues, viewed Dr Mahato. The Minister addressed the ministerial-level programme organized by the Asian Development Bank on December 3 on the sideline of the conference.

Similarly, he also addressed another event 'Launching Melamchi Disaster Damage Assessment Report' programme held on the same day.

Mahato also participated in a host of sideline events. He informed that over 14 sideline events would be held in the Nepali pavilion in the coming days. (RSS)

