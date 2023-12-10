Foreign Minister Saud To Talk On The Release Of Bipin Joshi

Dec. 10, 2023, 6:08 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud left here for Doha today, leading the Nepali delegation to Doha Forum 2023.

Doha Forum is being held in Doha of Qatar from December 10 to 11.

Doha Forum is a platform of dialogue among leaders and government officials, heads of multilateral organizations, private sector executives, think tanks and opinion makers.

It is said that contemporary global and regional issues would be discussed during the Forum.

The Foreign Minister's press coordinator Keshav Saud said that Minister Saud would seriously raise the issue for the release of Bipin Joshi, who is missing in Israel.

Minister Saud is scheduled to meet his Qatari counterpart and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi in the sidelines of the Forum.

After attending the Forum, Minister Saud will leave for Geneva on December 12 to attend “Human Rights 75” High Level Event to commemorate the Seventy-fifth Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that Minister Saud will address the Leaders’ Segment and High-level Pledging Event.

Likewise, Minister Saud will leave for Yerevan, Armenia on December 13 to attend Landlocked Developing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting being held from December 14 – 15. (RSS)

