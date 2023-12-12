European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People

European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People

Dec. 12, 2023, 4:27 p.m.

Save the Children, with support from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations, has received 800 life-saving winter tents, which will be distributed to the earthquake-impacted areas of Jajarkot and Rukum West. The tents were handed over to Save the Children by the EU Ambassador to Nepal, Veronique Lorenzo in an event in Kathmandu. Since the earthquake,32 people, including three children, have died due to freezing.

The tents provided by the European Union (EU) will be dispatched to the earthquake-hit areas in close coordination with the government’s National Disaster Risk Reduction Management (NDRRM) authority. The tents are fire retardant and waterproof, equipped with stoves, provide a total living area of 23 square meters and are apt to resist harsh winter conditions.

03 (2).JPG

“The EU is happy to extend this meaningful support of tents and other logistics that will be distributed to the earthquake victims in Jajarkot and Rukum West. The support that has come at an opportune time will help save lives of the women, infants, and the elderly in the two earthquake hit areas,” Ambassador Lorenzo said.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Jajarkot and Rukum West on 3rd November has disproportionately impacted children, pregnant women, older people, and people with disability. Heather Campbell, Country Director, Save the Children in Nepal said: “The cold has resulted in the deaths of many, and there is an urgent need to ensure that people most marginalized and impacted are protected. These winter tents supported by will ensure temporary protection and shelter and help save lives.”

In addition to the material assistance, Save the Children will continue to work with local partners, in close coordination with the government, to respond to the most urgent needs of vulnerable communities affected by the earthquakes thanks to € 600,000 (865.5 million) funding provided by EU humanitarian aid.

