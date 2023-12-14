Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province

Dec. 14, 2023, 8:16 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Nepal and mostly sunny in Kathmandu Valley

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

