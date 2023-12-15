FM Saud Emphasized Nepal's Climate Challenges And Urged The International Community To Give Due Priority

Dec. 15, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud joined the high-level roundtable themed "The Future of Human Rights, Environment and Climate" as a part of Leaders' Segment on December 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The panel was moderated by the Prime Minister of Iceland and composed of high-level dignitaries and climate activists.

“Pleased to participate in the panel discussion on the theme of 'Governing our Climate Future' at Doha Forum today. Emphasized Nepal's climate challenges and urged the international community to give due priority to addressing climate vulnerability in the Himalayas.

Called for more climate finance, operationalizing loss and damage fund, and shared Nepal's strides in renewables and forest conservation,” writes minister Saud in his X.

Minister Saud met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, later in the evening and shared views on Nepal's peace process while appreciating constructive support of the OHCHR, the Geneva-based Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations stated in a press release, shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The High Commissioner expressed his positive views on Nepal's peace process. He also shared his willingness to visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha.

The Minister also attended a luncheon hosted by the High Commissioner in honour of visiting leaders. The Human Rights 75th high-level event was organized to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Saud had a courtesy meeting with the Vice-President of Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef. The two leaders discussed on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation in regional and multilateral platforms.

In the evening on December 12, he visited the Permanent Mission of Nepal in Geneva and took stock of the activities of the Mission.

The Foreign Minister attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi at his residence where he had a brief interaction with Nepalis serving in UN and other international organizations in Geneva. (RSS)

Minister for Foreign Affairs held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia today. The Ministers discussed various ways and means to further deepen bilateral relations and widen cooperation between Nepal and Armenia.

