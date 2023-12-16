Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Sudur Pascim province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with hilly regions of rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair int eh rest of the country.