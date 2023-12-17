COP 28: Lost Mountain

Upon their return from participating in COP 28, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Minister of Forest and Environment Dr. Birendra Prasad Mahato stated that the UN Climate Change Summit was effective and result-oriented.

The summit was held just a month after the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres, who publicly addressed Nepal's receding snow and the threat of glacier lake outburst, which drew a wide response.

During a news conference at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) upon his return from attending COP-28 in the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister stated that Nepal effectively and objectively presented its agendas.

Nepal raised climate change issues intensely, as per the PM's statement. PM Prachanda stated that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed him that Nepal has been included in the priority list for receiving compensation for the impacts of climate change.

The PM expects that Nepal will receive increased financial and technical assistance now that it is on the priority list for climate finance. Additionally, the UN Secretary-General's recent visit to Nepal has reinforced and intensified Nepal's voice in climate change agendas.

During COP-28, Nepal organized its first Pavilion to discuss climate change issues. Experts, media personnel, and stakeholders shared their views at the Pavilion.

The Prime Minister stated that Nepal clearly asserted its rights on climate change issues and received great appreciation. The use of subjective language, such as 'extraordinary,' has been removed.

PM Prachanda shared that he had a brief meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of COP-28. Modi pledged to continue mutual cooperation between Nepal and India.

Minister for Forest and Environment Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato assessed that COP28 was fruitful for Nepal.

Minister Mahato shared that Nepal's issues were discussed with priority at the global climate event in Dubai. He stated that Nepal presented itself from a unified front, resulting in a stronger voice.

The conference began on November 30 and will continue until December 12. Dr. Mahato viewed that Nepal was highly prioritized during United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Nepal on the eve of COP28.

Nepal had its own pavilion at the summit, which provided an opportunity to effectively hold deliberations and interactions on climate change-related issues. The Minister spoke at a ministerial-level program organized by the Asian Development Bank on December 3rd.

He also spoke at another event, the 'Launching Melamchi Disaster Damage Assessment Report' program, held on the same day.

Mahato also participated in several sideline events. He stated that over 14 sideline events would be held in the Nepali pavilion in the coming days.

COP28 exceeded expectations. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, joined forces to highlight the impact of climate change on Himalayan glaciers, which sustain one-third of humanity in 11 nations.

Arup Rajouria, writing for X on December, describes this as a turning point in the fight against climate change. Global leaders must take meaningful action to address this existential threat to humanity. It is imperative to course-correct in order to limit the temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Based on these statements, one can presume that Nepal has made a visible presence. However, critics of the Prime Minister disagree, stating that no visible changes have occurred that benefit Nepal.