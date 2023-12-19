Parliamentary Delegation Off To China

A team comprising Federal Parliament members today left here for Beijing on a 10-day visit to China.

The 20-member delegation led by CPN (Maoist Centre) Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey comprises five lawmakers each from the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML), three from the CPN (Maoist Centre) and one each from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and the CPN (Unified Socialist).

They are Yub Raj Sharma, Ramnath Adhikari, Ain Bahadur Shahi, Saraswoti Bajimaya and Kusum Devi Thapa from the NC, Damodar Bairagi, Manbir Rai, Nirmala Koirala, Rukmini Rana Baraili and Bhagawati Neupane from the UML, and Jaga Prasad Sharma and Narayani Sharma including the Chief Whip from the Maoist Centre.

Similarly, RSP Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar, Anisha Nepali of RPP, Prakash Adhikari of JSP and Unified Socialist Chief Whip Metmani Chaudhary are other members in the delegation.

The purpose of the parliamentary visit to the northern neighbour is to participate in an event to be organised by the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, China. The team is scheduled to visit Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu province; and Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, according to the Federal Parliament Secretariat. (RSS)