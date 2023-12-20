3rd Bangabandhu Youth Conference On SDGs And Climate Change Held In Kathmandu

The 3rd Bangabandhu Youth Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & Climate Change was held today at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu with a call for fostering collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of a sustainable future. In association with the Nepal Bangladesh Youth Conclave (NBYC), the Embassy arranged the 3rd meeting of about 60 youth leaders coming from diverse backgrounds in Bangladesh and Nepal. In his inaugural remarks, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his guidance leading to formation of strategies for building a prosperous and discrimination-free nation. He also emphasized the conference's focus on fostering awareness and commitment in tackling climate impacts and implementing SDGs. NBYC Coordinator Abhinav Choudhary and participating youth leaders emphasized on the significance of such conferences as platforms for identifying and sharing challenges, and finding common solutions. During the conference, 12 presentations covering various topics, including smart technologies, forestry practices, preservation of ethnic cultures, environmental protection legislation, renewable energy, sustainable cities, disaster management and green businesses were presented by the participants. The event concluded with a ten-point declaration, outlining youth commitments to achieving SDGs and effectively addressing the impacts of climate change.