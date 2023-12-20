British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced

Winners of the British Council’s IELTS Prize for 2023 have been announced. This year’s competition was open to IELTS test-takers living in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

A total of three winners have been selected following a competitive application process.

This year’s winners in Nepal are: Riju Adhikari – Grand Prize Winner worth GBP 5,000 (NPR 840,000 approx.), Ujwal Bhetwal- Second Prize Winner worth GBP 2,000 (NPR 336,000 approx.) and Rishika Shah – Third Prize Winner worth GBP 1,000 (NPR 168,000 approx.).

In addition to the IELTS Prize, for the IELTS test takers who registered from the British Council between 01 September – 30 November 2023 we offered IELTS to the lucky winners. Every week, one lucky winner won JBL Charge 5. Monthly winner won Apple Mac air in September and October, and two lucky winners won one way Qatar Airways ticket to the destination of their choice. Winners were selected through a lucky draw and announced via the British Council social media channel.

‘We've been present in Nepal for over six decades, supporting education reforms in Nepal and creating opportunities for young Nepalis to achieve their full potential and ultimately contribute to Nepal’s economic development and prosperity. Congratulations to the winners of our IELTS Prize and IELTS Upahar Campaign. I hope the IELTS Prize helps you to fulfil your dreams and accomplish your academic goals.’ Shahida MacDougall, Country Director, British Council Nepal.

The annual competition – IELTS Prize, supports IELTS test-takers with up to £5,000 (NPR 840,000) towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities around the world, helping young ambitious people turn their academic dreams into reality.

About IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration. Almost 12,000 organizations globally trust IELTS. These organisations include educational institutions, employers, governments and professional bodies.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. Find out more about IELTS here: www.ielts.org