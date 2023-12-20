iJatra Held At Pragya Kunja School

Kathmandu Pragya Kunja School (KPKS) has successfully organized iJatra from 16th Dec to 17th Dec. The innovations jamboree was attended by approximately 3000 parents, guardians, students and other visitors from various organizations, corporate houses and about 15 schools of the Kathmandu Valley.

The two-day innovation fair showcased a range of student creativities and innovative products. 3D printing, t-shirt printing, face-painting, various stalls depicting Newari culture, game stations, food stalls and VR game station to provide a taste of virtual world to visitors were some of the highlights. Being a fierce proponent of innovation and technology in education, KPKS organized iJatra in anticipation of building a critical learning and solving problems culture and trend through school premises.

KPKS, one of the finest activity based schools, situated at Sangam Chowk, New Baneswor, Kathmandu ritually organizes various educational entrepreneurial events that lay out exposures for children to learn various life skills and help foster entrepreneurial acumen to students. “iJatra is the dawn of innovations and creativity of our children. Our kids are doing a lot of STEM projects at school through their innovation club, Engineers Without Borders Nepal ventures and so forth. There are a lot more at the table for them to showcase their learnings. We are just awaiting a perfect time and context.” said Sunita Poudel, the school Principal.

“We need exposures like iJatra for our school students that truly provide platforms for them to experience technology and innovation for life. Pragya Kunja is preparing a lot more and ever ready to collaborate with everyone.” said Er. Sojan Prajapati, Secretary, EWBN and one of the organizing team members.

The innovation jamboree concluded with much enthusiasm and an inspiring and motivating talk show with Mr. Ujjwal Shretha, Networking Head at Karya Shala.