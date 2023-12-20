iJatra Held At Pragya Kunja School

iJatra Held At Pragya Kunja School

Dec. 20, 2023, 4:28 p.m.

Kathmandu Pragya Kunja School (KPKS) has successfully organized iJatra from 16th Dec to 17th Dec. The innovations jamboree was attended by approximately 3000 parents, guardians, students and other visitors from various organizations, corporate houses and about 15 schools of the Kathmandu Valley.

The two-day innovation fair showcased a range of student creativities and innovative products. 3D printing, t-shirt printing, face-painting, various stalls depicting Newari culture, game stations, food stalls and VR game station to provide a taste of virtual world to visitors were some of the highlights. Being a fierce proponent of innovation and technology in education, KPKS organized iJatra in anticipation of building a critical learning and solving problems culture and trend through school premises.

Photo I jatra.jpg

KPKS, one of the finest activity based schools, situated at Sangam Chowk, New Baneswor, Kathmandu ritually organizes various educational entrepreneurial events that lay out exposures for children to learn various life skills and help foster entrepreneurial acumen to students. “iJatra is the dawn of innovations and creativity of our children. Our kids are doing a lot of STEM projects at school through their innovation club, Engineers Without Borders Nepal ventures and so forth. There are a lot more at the table for them to showcase their learnings. We are just awaiting a perfect time and context.” said Sunita Poudel, the school Principal.

“We need exposures like iJatra for our school students that truly provide platforms for them to experience technology and innovation for life. Pragya Kunja is preparing a lot more and ever ready to collaborate with everyone.” said Er. Sojan Prajapati, Secretary, EWBN and one of the organizing team members.

The innovation jamboree concluded with much enthusiasm and an inspiring and motivating talk show with Mr. Ujjwal Shretha, Networking Head at Karya Shala.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal
Dec 20, 2023
British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced
Dec 20, 2023
“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal
Dec 20, 2023
Japan Hands Over the Turmeric Processing Center in Pyuthan
Dec 20, 2023
KOICA Volunteer Supports To The Establishment Of A Digital ICT Lab
Dec 20, 2023

More on National

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over the Turmeric Processing Center in Pyuthan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer Supports To The Establishment Of A Digital ICT Lab By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 5 minutes ago
3rd Bangabandhu Youth Conference On SDGs And Climate Change Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
National Workshop On Alternative Management Model Project And Rural Water Supply Management Board Modality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 25 minutes ago

The Latest

“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki, Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
Decoding The Mountain Call Into Action At Home By Batu Uprety Dec 19, 2023
Parliamentary Delegation Off To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy To Mainly Fair In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2023
MONETARY POLICY REVIEW: Adjusted Interest Rate By A Correspondent Dec 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75