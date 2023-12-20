KOICA Volunteer Supports To The Establishment Of A Digital ICT Lab

With the assistance of the KOICA Nepal Office, Heyonsu Park, a volunteer from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), successfully completed the on-site project titled "Establishment of Computer Learning Lab to bridge the digital gap." As part of the volunteer program, KOICA ICT volunteer contributed to the establishment of a new computer lab and the upgrading of existing computers at Shramik Shanti Secondary School, Chyasal, Lalitpur. The project received financial support of $20,179 from KOICA and $1300 from the school.

The main objective of the project was to establish an advanced Computer Lab, aiming to improve the overall learning experience for students and equip them with essential skills for future success.

The inauguration ceremony for the project took place on December 19, 2023, at the school premises. The event was attended by Mooheon Kong, Country Director, Sanu Lal Byanjankar, Principal, Pawan Bikram Karki, Vice Principal, Raju Maharjan, Spokeperson of Lalitpur Municipality, KOICA representatives, the school staff and faculties.

KOICA has been collaborating with the Shramik Shanti Secondary School since 2021 A.D. through its Green School Project and Korea Overseas Volunteer Program.

Mooheon Kong Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office thanked the school for providing support to KOV Park. Similarly, he mentioned that this project will promote a dynamic and interactive learning environment by providing students with the tools and skills necessary for success in the digital era. He anticipated that in the forthcoming years, the school would expand this project to better prepare students for the challenges and opportunities they will face in their academic and professional pursuits.

Raju Maharjan, serving as the spokesperson for Lalitpur Municipality and the chairperson of the school, expressed gratitude to KOICA for its continued support. He also extended the hope for future collaborations with other government schools under Lalitpur Municipality.

Hyeonsu Park, an IT Volunteer at Shramik Shanti Secondary School, shared that the school accommodates a total of 1191 students from 1st to 12th Grade. While the school has been offering computer education courses since the third grade, the existing challenge lies in the difficulty of running practical classes due to outdated computers. The establishment of a new computer lab would significantly enhance the school's ability to foster a competitive advantage by advancing students digital literacy and computer skills.

The KOICA Volunteer Program is one of the main pillars of the KOICA programs. KOICA volunteer program aims to contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development and to promote friendly relations between Korea and host countries. Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer of Korean knowledge, expertise, and technology directly at the grass root level. Now there are 10 volunteers who are actively working in various sectors. KOICA is committed to increasing the number of volunteers in Nepal.