Nepal-Sri Lanka Discuss Trade, Investment Issue During Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting

Dec. 22, 2023, 7:39 a.m.

Matters concerning trade, investment and mutual concerns, and interests were discussed during the Nepal-Sri Lanka ministerial-level meeting.

During a meeting of the Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission here today, topics relating to trade, investment increase, expansion of air connectivity between the two countries, promotion of cooperation in culture, tourism and education sector, strengthening of SAARC and BIMSTEC and cooperation in the regional and multi-sectoral forums were discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud led the Nepali delegation and Sri Lankan Minister for Foreign Affairs M U M Ali Sabry headed the delegation from Sri Lanka in the meeting.

On the occasion both sides expressed satisfactions over the launch of the Kathmandu-Colombo air service, discussing about the plan to connect Colombo and Lumbini by air.

Foreign Ministers from Nepal and Sri Lanka also exchanged views on consequences of climate change both countries experience. They insisted on the need to primary mobilization of Climate Justice Fund and the Climate Impact Fund, and the promotion of regional and international cooperation, it is said.

Sri Lanka foreign minister.jpg

They discussed different matters of Nepal-Sri Lanka relations and possible areas of cooperation.

The two ministers also co-chaired the first meeting of Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission. A press release will follow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

